MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 Declared: 72.37% students pass Class 12 exams; 61.32% Class 10 students clear papers

MP Board MPBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2019 Declared, Date and Time Latest Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 exams today (Wednesday, 15 May). Candidates who appeared for the MP board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2019 can check their scores on official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
For Class 10 board exams, Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have secured the top rank with 499 marks (99.8%) each out of 500. Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar stood second with 497 marks. The third spot is shared by six students with 496 marks.
Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 61.32 percent, an increase of around 10 percent from 51.39 percent in 2018. This time, as well, girls outperformed boys. While 63.69 percent of girls passed , the pass percentage for boys stands at 59.15 percent.
From science stream, Arya Jain topped the HSSC Class 12 exams for Maths group with 486 marks out of 500. Vivek Gupta bagged the top rank from commerce stream with 486 marks. From arts stream, Drishti Sanodia stood first with 479 marks. In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia topped with 481 marks. Srijan Srivastava came first from science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. For Fine Arts and Home Science group, Pratiksha Sharma came first with 476 marks.
This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12th board examinations is 72.37 percent. 76.31 percent girls pass the Class 12 exams, while boys cleared the board exam with 68.94 percent.
The Madhya Pradesh Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, which is the test students sit for after Class 10, is conducted by the MPBSE. The results follow in May. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 exams started on 1 March and ended on 27 March.
The MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the Class 12 board exam was conducted between 2 March and 2 April, 2019.
More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam, whereas as many as 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam in Madhya Pradesh this year.
If you were a candidate in the exams, here is the simplest way you can check the MP Board Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.
Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019"
Step 3: Select MP Board Class 10 2019 for Class 10 results and MP Board Class 12 exams 2019 for Class 12 results.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.
Step 5: Your score will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.
Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.
Updated Date: May 15, 2019 12:54:35 IST
Supplementary exams for MP Board results
Students who do not qualify in the MP Class 10th or Class 12th exams, can sit for supplementary exam, which will be conducted by MPSOS. The purpose of this exam is to give another chance to students to clear their exams in the same academic year.
Girls outperform boys with 76.31% in Class 12 HSSC exams
This year, the overall pass percentage for the Class 12 MPBSE board exams stands at 72.37 percent. Girls outperformed boys yet again with a pass percentage of 76.31 percent over 68.94 percent.
Top rank in Class 10 HSC exams shared by two
For Class 10 board exams, Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have secured the top rank with 499 marks (99.8%) each out of 500. Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar stood second with 497 marks. The third spot is shared by six students with 496 marks.
Class 10 students register 61.32%, an increase from 51.39% in 2018
This year, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 61.32 percent, an increase of around 10 percent from 51.39 percent in 2018. This time, as well, girls outperformed boys. While 63.69 percent of girls passed , the pass percentage for boys stands at 59.15 percent
Arya Jain from science stream tops in Class 12 board exams (Maths Group)
From science stream, Arya Jain topped the HSSC Class 12 exams for Maths group with 486 marks out of 500. Vivek Gupta bagged the top rank from commerce stream with 486 marks. From arts stream, Drishti Sanodia stood first with 479 marks.
In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia topped with 481 marks. Srijan Srivastava came first from science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. For Fine Arts and Home Science group, Pratiksha Sharma came first with 476 marks.
Overall pass percentage for 2019 MP board's Class 10 exams is 61.32%
This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th board examinations is 61.32 percent. Girls outperformed boys even in Class 10 exams. The pass percentage among girls is 63.69 percent, while 59.15 percent boys passed the exams.
Overall pass percentage for 2019 MP board's Class 12 exams is 72.37%
This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12th board examinations is 72.37 percent. 76.31 percent girls pass the Class 12 exams, while boys cleared the board exam with 68.94 percent.
MP board declares Class 10 HSC, Class 12 HSSC results
