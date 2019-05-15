MP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Class 10 MPBSE results if official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in are down

MP Board 10th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 examinations today (Wednesday, 15 May). Candidates who have appeared for the MP Board exam 2019 can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some students may face difficulty in accessing them. But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative ways that students can use to check their Class 10 scores.

A host of websites have portals through which you can check your scores. You can enter details found easily on your admit card on most of these websites to access your scores. Some of the sites through which you can check your results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

It may be a good idea to keep your admit card handy in the days leading up to the declaration of the results.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

The Madhya Pradesh Board High School Certificate (HSC) Examination, which is the test students sit for to clear Class 10, is conducted by the MPBSE, usually in the month of March. The results follow in May. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 exams started on 1 March and ended on 27 March.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam in Madhya Pradesh this year.

