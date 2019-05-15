MP Board 12th Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check Class 12 MPBSE results if official sites mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in are down

MP Board 12th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 examinations today (Wednesday, 15 May). Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 MP Board exam 2019 can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Since a large number of students will be trying to login to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some may face difficulty in accessing them.

But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative ways that students can check their Class 10 scores.

A host of websites have portals through which you can check your scores. You can enter details found easily on your admit card on most of these websites to access your scores. Some of the sites through which you can check your results are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

It may be a good idea to keep your admit card handy in the days leading up to the declaration of the results.

Students can also check their scores right here on Firstpost by entering their details below:

The MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the MP 12th examination 2019 was conducted between 2 March, 2019 and 2 April, 2019.

As many as 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam this time.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.