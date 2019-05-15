MP Board 10th result 2019 declared: Students register overall pass percentage of 61.32%, up from 52.63% in 2018; girls outshine boys

MP Board 10th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 exams today (15 May). Students registered an overall pass percentage for the Class 10 MPBSE board exams of 61.32 percent.

This time, as well, girls outperformed boys. While 63.69 percent of girls passed , the pass percentage for boys stands at 59.15 percent.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam in Madhya Pradesh this year.

The Madhya Pradesh Board also declared Class 12 examination results which saw a overall pass percentage of 72.37 percent. While boys cleared the board exam with 68.94 percent, 76.31 percent girls passed the Class 12 exams.

In 2018, the pass percentage of girls was 51.39 percent, that of boys was 50.81 percent and the overall pass percentage among the over 10 lakh students who appeared was 52.63 percent. And in 2017, the pass percentage of girls was 51.02, that of boys was 50.71 and the overall pass percentage among the over 10 lakh students who appeared was 52.11.

In 2016, the pass percentage of girls was 51.78, that of boys was 56.33 and the overall pass percentage among the over 10 lakh students who appeared was 53.87. Similarly, in 2015, the pass percentage of girls was 51.78, that of boys was 56.33 and the overall pass percentage among the over 10 lakh students who appeared was 53.87.

If you have not managed to check your scores yet, do not worry. Here are the steps to check your MP Board 10th result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was set up in 1965 and is headquartered in Bhopal. It is the apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

