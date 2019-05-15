MP Board 12th result 2019 declared: Girls outperform boys with 76.31%; overall pass percentage stands at 72.37%

MP Board 12th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 exams today (15 May). The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 MPBSE board exams stands at 72.37 percent. Girls outperformed boys yet again with a pass percentage of 76.31 percent over 68.94 percent.

As many as 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams in Madhya Pradesh this year.

The Madhya Pradesh board also declared Class 10 results today (15 May). This year, Class 10 students registered an overall pass percentage of 61.32 percent, an increase of around 10 percent from 51.39 percent in 2018.

The MP board Class 12 pass percentage has consistently proven better than that of the Class 10 batch.

In 2016, the MP board Class 12 overall pass percentage was 68.30 percent, while in 2017 it was 67.87 percent. In 2016, the overall passing percentage was 68.07 percent.

If you were a candidate in the exams and have not been able to check your scores yet, here is the simplest way you can check the MP Board Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

