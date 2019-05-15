MP Board 12th Result 2019 Declared: Science student Arya Jain, Vivek Gupta of commerce stream top MPBSE Class 12 exams

MP Board 12th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 12 examinations today (15 May). Arya Jain, a student of the science stream (math group) emerged as the topper, with 486 marks. Commerce student Vivek Gupta also ranked first with 486 marks.

In the science stream (biology group), the topper is Srijan Srivastava, with 481 marks. In the agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia bagged the first position with 481 marks.

Drishti Sanodia has topped the MP Board Class 12 arts stream with 479 marks, and in the fine arts and home science group, Pratiksha Sharma ranked the first with 476 marks.

In 2018, science student Lalit Panchori of Shivpuri was declared the topper with 98.40 percent. In the arts stream, Shivani Pawan from Chindwara came first with 95.20 percent, and Ayush Dhenguna, with 95.8 percent, ranked first in the commerce stream.

In 2017, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 49.9 percent (51.46 percent for girls and 48.5 percent for boys) and that of Class 12 was 67.8 (72.3 percent girls and 64.1 percent boys).

If you have not managed to check your scores yet, do not worry. Here are the steps to check your MP Board 12th result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

