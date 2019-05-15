MP Board 10th result 2019: Gagan Dixit, Ayushman Tamrkar toppers of MP Board Class 10 exams with 99.8%

MP Board 10th result 2019 Declared | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 examinations today (Wednesday, 15 May). Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar are this year's MP Board Class 10 toppers with 99.8 percent (499 marks). Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar came in second with 497 marks.

Six students share the third spot with 496 marks in this year's MP board Class 10 exams.

Follow LIVE updates on the MP board results here

In 2018, Harshvardhan Parmar of Shajapur and Anamika Saha of Vidisha came first in the Class 10 exams. Anamika scored 495 out of 500 and full marks in maths. In computer science, science and social science, she scored 99.

If you have not managed to check your scores yet, do not worry. Here are the steps to check your MP Board 10th result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: There is going to be an announcement link on the homepage which says "MP Board Result 2019."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details which you will easily find on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your score will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save it in a PDF file for further reference and print it out when possible.

Students will be able to collect their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.