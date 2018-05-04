Kerala Class 10 SSLC result 2018: Kerala records 97.84% pass percentage, highest among all states so far; Andhra closes behind at 94%

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2018 for Class10, declared on Thursday, showed the southern state recording the highest pass percentage among all other states, which have declared their results, so far.

According to reports, the pass percentage is 97.84 percent in Kerala.

The Class 10 Andhra Pradesh SSC results 2018, in comparison, followed to a close second with 94.48 percent as the pass percentage in the state, reported The Times of India. The examination was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), for which 57,127 candidates appeared. According to the report, 96.77 percent of the regular candidates passed (Backward Classes - 94.94 percent; ST - 91.47 percent; SC- 91.12 percent).

As per reports, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education recorded an overall pass percentage of 83 percent in the Telangana SSC results 2018 for Class 10. According to The Times of India, around 2,125 schools scored 100 percent while 25 schools had zero pass percentage.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) recorded pass percentage of 73.83 percent for Class 10 exams this year. Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class X exams in the hilly state this year.

In the Class 10 results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2018 conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education, 76.65 percent successfully cleared it, reported PTI. The number of students achieving distinction was at 1,068 while 3,725 students passed with first division. A total of 5,107 students secured second division and 3,663 passed with third division.

In Uttar Pradesh, Anjali Varma topped UP Board Class X examination with 96.33 percent. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad registered a pass percentage of 75.16 percent with more girls (78.8 percent) clearing the exams as compared to boys (72.3 percent).

