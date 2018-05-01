UP Board results 2018: UPMSP results declared, girls outshine boys in both Class 10 and Class 12

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released results of the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 on its official websites: upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. In terms of pass percentages, girls performed better than boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

A total of 72.43 percent of all students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams cleared it, with Rajni Shukla (93.20 percent) from Fatehpur topping the exam. The second rank went to Ananya Rai from Ghazipur who scored 92.6 percent, while the third rank went to Abhishek Kumar from Moradabad and Ajeet Patel from Barabanki who scored 92.2 percent.

While 78.4 percent girls who appeared for the Class 12 board exams passed, the figure stood at 67.4 percent for boys.

In the case of Class 10 board exams, the pass percentage was higher at 75.16 with more girls (78.8 percent) clearing the exams as compared to boys (72.3 percent). Anjali Verma topped the exam scoring 96.33 percent.

I am very happy to top the exam. I was confident of scoring good marks. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well. I want to become an engineer. My father is farmer who has always supported me: Anjali Verma, Class 10th topper (UP Board) pic.twitter.com/8ezYSxtJX9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2018

While Fatehpur's Yashashvi ranked second for Class 10 scoring 94.5 percent, the third rank was jointly shared by Vinay Kumar (94.17 percent) and Sani Verma (94.17 percent), The Times of India reported.

A total of 66,37,018 students registered to appear in 2018's Uttar Pradesh board exam. These include 36,55,691 appearing for Class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for Class 12 exams. The report said that over 11 lakh students among the the 66 lakh-odd who registered had skipped their papers, the highest in five years.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students hours after the results were declared. "I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere,"

In 2017, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 81.18 percent and for Class 12, at 82.62 percent. Over 60.61 lakh candidates — 34.04 lakh for Class 10 and 26.56 lakh for Class 12 were registered for the high school and intermediate exams in 2017. However, 5.94 lakh candidates left the exams midway and 1,862 examinees were caught copying.

Here's how candidates who are yet to check their scores can find out their grades:

- Visit the UP board result portal by News18 Hindi or visit the UPMSP website.

- Click on the result link to your respective board (Class X or Class XII)

- Enter your mobile number and email ID and press submit.

- Take a printout of the result for future reference

- Alternatively, students can also get the UP Board Class X results 2018 and UP Board Class XII results 2018 on their mobile phones via SMS.

- SMS — UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263, or for Class XII students SMS — UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER — and send it to 56263.

With inputs from agencies