Mizoram HSLC Class 10 Results 2018 announced by MBSE; check your score on mbse.edu.in

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced results of the Mizoram HSLC Class 10 examination on its official website mbse.edu.in, according to media reports.

The Secondary Examination (HSLC) and Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) for the academic session year 2017-2018 were conducted between February and March 2018, The Times of India reported. The MBSE Board HSLC Results 2018 have been declared.

Students are required to key in their roll number and registration number to view their result, according to Hindustan Times.

Students can also check their results on indiaresults.com, according to News18.

Follow these steps to check your result:

Visit the official website mbse.edu.in

Locate the link 'MBSE Board Class 10 results' and click on it

Enter your MBSE Board Class 10 roll number and other required details and click submit

Once you hit submit, your result will appear on the screen

Download your result and take a printout for future reference

The MBSE, which was set up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act, is the primary academic authority for management of school education in Mizoram, DNA reported.