Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2018 declared: 97.84% students clear exams; check on kbpe.org

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result 2018 has been declared by the education minister Professor C Raveendranath from Thiruvananthapuram, according to reports.

The pass percentage reportedly is 97.84 percent.

NDTV reported that the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the result after announcing it officially.

According to Hindustan Times, the time for the declaration of the result was earlier set at 3 pm, but it was changed to 10.30 am keeping in mind the minister's availability, the report added.

The results for SSLC (regular), SSLC (private students) and THSLC (private) will be declared on its official website kbpe.org.

Students can also check the result by downloading Saphalam App, NDTV reported.

The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) is an independent department functioning under the ministry of secondary education, state government.

The department is responsible for conducting the various public examinations such as SSLC, KGTE, THSLC, ALEVEL, TTC, HSC, KTET and SSC.

Steps to download the result

- Go to the official website kbpe.org

- Look for the notification Class 10 exam result

- Enter your registration number and other details required

- Save the result and take a printout for future reference