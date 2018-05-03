You are here:
HPBOSE Class 10 result 2018 declared: 78.83% students clear exam; Check your score on hpbose.org

India FP Staff May 03, 2018 15:58:32 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared results for Class 10 Board exams today, reports said. The HP Board Class results 218 were declared on its official website hpbose.org.

According to News18, the pass percentage has been recorded at 73.83 percent. The result was declared at 3:15 pm.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday but it was postponed. HPBOSE is expected to declare the Class 10 results on its official website hpbose.org on 3 May, News 18 said.

Over one lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams in Himachal Pradesh this year, while 98,302 students appeared for the Class 12 exams. HPBOSE conducted the exams from 7 to 20 March for Class 10, while Class 12 exams started from 6 March to concluded on 29 March.

Candidates may follow these steps to check the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) hpbose.org

Step 2: Look for a link saying "Himachal Pradesh board results 2018"

Step 3: Click on "HPBOSE Class 10 Board Results 2018" and fill up all the details to get your HPBOSE HP Board Class 10 exam results.

Step 4: Enter roll number and click submit.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates may also check the results on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

Last week, HPBOSE announced the Class XII results, and eligible candidates checked their grades on hpbose.org.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 15:58 PM

