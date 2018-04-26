TS SSC 2018 Result: Telangana Board Class 10 results declared; check your score at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will release the TS SSC 2018 (Class X) results on the official website of the board on 27 April. Earlier the results were to be announced at 10 am but the board later postponed the timing to 7 pm.

According to the board's official website, 83.78 percent of the total students who appeared for the exams cleared it. However, girls performed a tad bit better as compared to boys. According to the TS Board website, 85.14 percent of the girls who appeared for the exams cleared it, whereas the pass percentage of male students was around 82 percent.

Jagtial district in the state had the highest percentage of students who cleared the exam. The lowest pass percentage was recorded in Adilabad district.

The information was released by the board on Thursday on its official website.

Here's how you can check the Telangana Class 10 (SSC) result 2018 on Friday:

Step 1. Open the official website of TS board

Step 2. On the homepage, you will find the SSC results link

Step 3. Click on the link

Step 4. Enter your name and roll number on the page

Step 5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students can also receive their result via SMS by following the steps below:

SMS - TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

In 2018, 5,33,701 students appeared for Telangana Board of Secondary Education's Class X examination at various examination centres.