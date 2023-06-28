India Monsoons LIVE Updates

Wet spell across India as rains advance, ‘orange’ alert in hills

Rain and storms continued to batter numerous regions of north, northwest and central India on Tuesday, as the southwest monsoon moved farther into the nation, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities, with nighttime rains also keeping Delhi colder than usual.

According to the national weather service, the southwest monsoon has now enveloped most of the country, with just northern Rajasthan and small portions of Haryana and Punjab remaining outside the rainy season's footprint.

The monsoon will have passed across the whole country in the next two days, according to the IMD report.

Meanwhile, the meteorological service issued orange warnings for regions of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.