India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Wet spell across India as rains advance, ‘orange’ alert in hills

India Monsoons Updates: According to the national weather service, the southwest monsoon has now enveloped most of the country, with just northern Rajasthan and small portions of Haryana and Punjab remaining outside the rainy season's footprint

FP Staff June 28, 2023 07:27:02 IST
India Monsoons LIVE Updates: Wet spell across India as rains advance, 'orange' alert in hills

June 28, 2023 - 07:20 (IST)

Rain and storms continued to batter numerous regions of north, northwest and central India on Tuesday, as the southwest monsoon moved farther into the nation, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities, with nighttime rains also keeping Delhi colder than usual.

According to the national weather service, the southwest monsoon has now enveloped most of the country, with just northern Rajasthan and small portions of Haryana and Punjab remaining outside the rainy season's footprint.

The monsoon will have passed across the whole country in the next two days, according to the IMD report.

Meanwhile, the meteorological service issued orange warnings for regions of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

An orange warning indicates that disaster management officials should be ready to deal with any rain-related disasters or flooding.

According to weather office statistics, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand all had heavy rain on Tuesday.

Updated Date: June 28, 2023 07:27:02 IST

