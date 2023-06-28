PM's comparison between family and nation to justify UCC flawed; Uniform Civil Code can't be forced, says Chidambaram

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for Uniform Civil Code (UCC), senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that PM Modi’s comparison between a family and the nation to justify UCC during his address to the BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh was flawed.

Taking to Twitter the senior Congress leader said, “The Hon’ble PM has equated a Nation to a Family while pitching for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). While in an abstract sense his comparison may appear true, the reality is very different.”

He said that a family is knit together by blood relationships and a nation is brought together by a Constitution which is a political-legal document.

“Even in a family there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India. A UCC is an aspiration. It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government,” the Congress leader added.

Chidambaram said that PM Modi is making it appear that UCC is a simple exercise and advised him to read the report of the last Law Commission that pointed out it was not feasible at this time

“The nation is divided today owing to the words and deeds of the BJP. A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions,” he tweeted.

The senior Congress leader said that PM Modi’s strong pitch for the UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination and denying States’ rights.

“The people must be vigilant. Having failed in good governance, the BJP is deploying the UCC to polarise the electorate and attempt to win the next elections,” he added.

During the Bhopal event, PM Modi, while making a strong pitch for the UCC, said the Constitution mentions of having equal rights for all citizens.

PM Modi said the BJP has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics and alleged that the Opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equal because of the vote bank politics, the Prime Minister said.

‘Pasmanda’, a term for backward classes among Muslims, often finds a mention in Prime Minister Modi’s speeches, at party forum as well as government events, and how the government has worked for the deprived without any discrimination.

During his interaction with the party workers, PM asked if a family cannot run on two different rules, then how a country can run on dual rules.

PM Modi said Muslims are being instigated over the issue of the UCC and those who oppose it are doing vote bank politics.

While the Congress and the Opposition criticised PM Modi’s pitch for the Uniform Civil Code as a diversionary tactic and an instrument of “dog-whistle politics”, the BJP hit out at the Opposition parties, saying it is there in the Constitution as a directive principle of state policy and there is a Supreme Court “decision” also in this regard.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.