UP: Man beheads daughter-in-law amid domestic feud, confesses crime

A 62-year-old man, who is the father of a police constable stationed in Farrukhabad, went to Kirawali police station in Agra district on Tuesday with blood on his hands.

He claimed that he had killed his daughter-in-law after a heated family argument.

The victim has been identified as Priyanka Singh, a 28-year-old woman from Malikpur village.

The accused, Raghuveer Singh, confessed to the murder. The victim’s husband, Gaurav Singh, who is a police constable, was not present at the time of the incident.

Raghuveer explained to the police that his widowed daughter-in-law, who was living with her in-laws after the death of his elder son, often had arguments with her younger sister-in-law, Priyanka.

The accused man expressed his desire to keep both daughters-in-law together, but their frequent fights caused tension within the family.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sonam Kumar, stated, “On Monday night, the argument between the two daughters-in-law escalated. When Raghuveer tried to intervene, Priyanka kicked him, causing him to fall. In response, he attacked his daughter-in-law with an axe, resulting in her death.”

Kirawali Station House Officer (SHO), Upendra Kumar Srivastava, added, “The accused’s son, who is a police constable, was on duty in Farrukhabad at the time of the incident.”

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Raghuveer and five other family members.

“The victim’s husband, Gaurav, is also named in the FIR. The case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” SHO Srivastava further explained.

