Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence hit Manipur on 29 and 30 June, AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal announced on Tuesday.

Gandhi will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his two day visit to the northeastern state.

“Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Manipur on June 29-30. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit,” Venugopal tweeted.

“Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace.”

According to the sources, Gandhi, who will be the first opposition leader to visit Manipur has not sought any permission from the Union Home Ministry as there is no travel ban.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the ethnic violence hit state last month and had met a cross sections of people in his efforts to restore peace in the state.

The Centre had also approved ₹ 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in Manipur following a directive of the Home Minister.

The Congress has blamed the BJP and its “divisive politics” for the present situation in the state.

The ethnic violence clash have led to loss of 100 lives and over 3,000 injured since the clashes erupted in Manipur on 3 May.A large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.

