AIMPLB opposes Uniform Civil Code after PM Modi advocates for proposed law

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided to oppose the proposed law.

The Personal Law Board held an emergency online meeting late on Tuesday evening hours after PM Modi advocated for the implementation of the UCC, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.

The online meeting, attended by AIMPLB president Saifullah Rehmani; Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India among others, AIMPLB agreed on presenting its views more powerfully in front of the Law Commission, HT reported, adding that at the meeting, the documents to be submitted to the Law Commission were also finalised.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi also launched a stinging attack on the Opposition parties, contending they can only “guarantee” corruption, and accused them of being involved in scams worth “at least Rs 20 lakh crore”. He also termed the mega conclave of Opposition parties in Patna last Friday to stitch an anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a mere “photo-op”.

The prime minister further said that those supporting ‘triple talaq’ were doing a grave injustice to Muslim daughters and that Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equals because of the vote bank politics.

PM Modi also talked about National Education Policy (NEP), saying that children should gain practical knowledge.

“The NEP says that children should gain practical knowledge – less teaching and more learning. The school does what it does, but if the booth workers can make a connection with them (children), it brings a change in the lives of children and the new education policy is itself enforced,” said PM Modi.

