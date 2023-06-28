Elderly man fatally struck in hit-and-run incident: Search for culprit underway

An elderly man lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai’s Mulund area. The 75-year-old man was riding a scooter when a speeding car struck him, causing severe injuries.

According to reports, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, despite the efforts, he could not survive the injuries sustained in the accident. The car driver responsible for the incident fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

The police have reacted promptly and registered a case against an unknown individual under sections 279, 304(A), 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as the Motor Vehicle Act. A thorough search is currently underway to locate the driver involved.

This tragic event occurred merely three days after another unfortunate incident near GT Hospital, where a 67-year-old man lost his life in a similar hit-and-run incident at Ashoka Shopping Centre. In that case, a two-wheeler rider was arrested on Saturday for causing the pedestrian’s death. The incident had occurred on Thursday afternoon.

