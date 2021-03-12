Portable home cinema projectors to have theatre like experience at home

Portable projector

This home cinema projector can be connected to your mobile, tablet, iPhone, iPad, Laptop, Desktop, TV-Setup Box and Game box. Its multiple interfaces include HDMI/ SD/ USB/ VGA/ Miracast/ DLNA/ Double Audio Out, which enables it to connect with your devices like Set-top Box, X-box, Laptop, PC and U disk. TOREXO Sales Portable projector contains a Projector, 16GB Pen drive, 3in1 AV cable set, Power adapter, Remote and Manual. This product is made in China.

Wireless Portable projector

BENQ GV1 Wireless Portable projector is palm-sized. It is a LED projector with DLP projection system and up to 30,000 hours of LED life. It has its Wi-Fi hotspot to stream wirelessly from the device's local storage. It also turns into a portable Bluetooth speaker. The device has an-built battery projector. It has a 3-hour battery life and is wireless. It uses a type-C cord for display. This product is made in China.

Portable projector

This WZATCO M6 Portable projector comes with two HDMI and USB ports, an AV port and a headphone jack to meet all the types of connectivity needs. It also has a Bluetooth soundbar mode which allows it to work as a Bluetooth speaker. It is fully sealed and made with a dust-proof design. It has an LED lifespan of 20,000 hours. It is made in China.

Slim Portable projector

AUDIN’s slim home cinema smart projector comes with a touch panel operation on the projector. It has a deep UV layer surface which makes it very smooth. It can project in the daytime. The projector comes with an 8000 mAh battery for 1.5 hours of playtime which gives you more power for more videos and movies on the display screen. It comes along with a RAM of 2 GB and an internal memory of 16 GB.