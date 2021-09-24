Acoustic tuning

This is a 50 inch (126 cm) 4K Ultra HD resolution TV from LG with ultra-bright panels. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, blu ray players. It also has 2 YSB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. This television has a sound output of 20 Watts which has Bluetooth-wireless sound options. It has a built-in Wi-Fi and AI ThinQ with built-in Google assistant and Alexa. It also has apple airplay 2 with magic remote and acoustic tuning that has a one touch access to Netflix and Amazon Prime. This television is perfect for all movie and game nights.

Powerful speakers

This is a 50 inch (125 cm) Smart LED Television from Samsung that has 4K pro UHD resolution. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect your set top box, blue-ray speakers or a gaming console. It also has 1 UB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices. This television has an ultra HD LED Panel which has one billion colours and air slim design with HDR 10+ pure colours. It also has an auto-game mode. This smart TV has a powerful Dolby Digital Plus speakers which has an audio output of 20 watts. It has smart features such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more. It also comes with a tap view, PC Modes, Universal guide and web browser and screen mirroring.

Smart curation

This 50 inch (139 cm) Redmi Smart TV that has 4K Ultra HD and 178 degree viewing angle. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect your latest gaming consoles set top box and Blu-ray players. This smart TV also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It also has Bluetooth connectivity and speakers with Dolby audio that has a sound output of 30 watts. As the name suggests this smart TV has smart features like Android TV 10, PatchWall – kids’ mode with parental lock, smart curation and universal search. It also has Google assistant and chrome cast that supports OTT applications such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Great viewing

This is a 50 inch (125.7 cm) smart TV from OnePlus which has a display of 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also has a 178 degree wide viewing angle. This smart TV has 3 HDMI ports which are compatible for connecting your set top box, Blu ray players and gaming consoles. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It has a sound system of Dolby audio which provides a sound output of 30 Watts. This smart TV has smart features such as Android TV 10, hand-free voice control – Google assistant, OnePlus Connect 2.0 and other modes like kids and game mode. The display has 1 billion colours and gamma engine that gives a great viewing experience.