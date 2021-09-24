Great viewing

This Mi smart LED is 32 inches (80 cm). It has an HD ready Android TV. This TV has 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, blu ray players and gaming consoles. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. This TV has a sound system of Dolby+ DTS-HD which has a sound output of 20 watts. It has smart features such as built-in Wi-Fi, PatchWall, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and many more. It also has Google Assistant which runs on voice control. The LED panel has vivid picture engine which makes the viewing experience magical.

Easy to use

TCL has created a 32 inch (79.9 cm) smart LED TV that has a 178 degree viewing angle. It has 2 HDMI ports which can be connected to your set top box, Blu Ray Players and gaming consoles. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices with 1 headphone jack. The speakers are a powerful stereo surrounding sound-box that gives an output of 20 watts. It also has built-in smart features such as wi-fi for easy access. You can also choose from a vast catalogue of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, SonyLiv and many more. It also has display mirroring for compatible devices. The display is made from a+ Grade Panel which has durable HDR that gives a bright screen and flawless picture quality even in bright rooms.

Great sound

This Samsung LED TV is 32 inches (80 cm) and it has an HD ready resolution. It has 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players and gaming console. It also has a USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. The speakers gives a sound output of 20 watts. It has a slim and stylish design with LED panels. It has a 1 year comprehensive warranty with an additional 12 months warranty on panel by Samsung.

Great viewing

The Y series OnePlus Smart LED TV is 32 inches (80 cm). It has 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players and gaming console. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. This TV also has a speaker of Dolby Audio with a sound output of 20 Watts. There are various Smart features such has Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Playstore with a chrome cast. It also supported with various OTT applications such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Videos. This Smart TV has a content calendar and OxygenPlay. The Display has an LED Panel with a noise reduction feature and enhances colour space mapping with dynamic contrast that gives a great viewing experience.