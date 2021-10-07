Sleek design

This 4K ultra high definition television from OnePLus has up to 1 billion colours provides a highly realistic viewing experience to all viewers. With stereo speakers designed for a complete cinematic audio experience, viewers can also enjoy a perfectly balanced sound profile that can even be paired to earphones. In addition to the cinematic colours and sound, this television set is sleek, stylish and stunning giving viewers the option for a hands-free experience with the far-field voice control to search, play and connect on a smart TV with an android operating system.

HD resolution

Enjoy impeccable visual clarity on this 4K HDR TV with Dolby vision on this Redmi TVthat provides realistic colours and details on a screen. The Reality Flow display ensures a blur-free visual for all kinds of sports and games. The 30W speakers give users a powerful stereo audio experience with an immersive surround sound. The latest PatchWall, universal search and kids mode features allows users to curate a personal and unique hub for users. The latest Android 10 operating system on this TV gives users the ability to use Google search, access Play Store and have an unmatched viewing experience all on a single device.

Latest tech

This Google certified television set operates on the latest Android Pie 9.0 operating system. With access to thousands of apps on Play Store, this Sanyo TV also offers a 4K UHD display with over a billion colours for a crystal-clear picture. Powered with a quad core CPU and triple core GPU, users can enjoy smooth multitasking as well as fast web browsing. Users can enjoy a world of entertainment with superior sound quality, use Google voice assistant and seamlessly link your phone to this TV with special features that it offers.

Easy to use

This television set from Sony gives users the ability to experience highly realistic visuals with exceptional gull HD clarity enhanced with extra details. Users can enjoy a dynamic look with the HDR entertainment feature this TV offers. The Dynamic Drive speakers on the TV allow users to have an immersive and realistic sound experience with great clarity. A single remote control allows users to enjoy a hassle free viewing experience with a single remote that controls the TV and the set top box. Made from durable material, this TV performs in all kinds of conditions and withstands dust, lightening, humidity and unstable electricity power surges.