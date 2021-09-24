Smart features

Shinco has come up with the best 43 inch smart TV which has a 4K ultra HD resolution. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. This smart TV has 1 optical audio output to connect high end sound bars, AV receivers/speakers and an Ethernet port. This TV as a 2 GB RAM with an internal storage of 16 GB. It also has smart features such as content discovery engine, live streaming news, screen mirroring for IOS and Android. It also has the E-share feature where you can turn your mobile phones as an air mouse for iOS and Android. The most interesting feature is the MovieBox App where you can watch 7000+ free movies from 16 different languages and multiple genres.

Great resolution

This 55 inched Kodak Smart TV has an Ultra HD 4K resolution display with A+ Grade LED panel that gives a flawless picture even in bright rooms. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray speakers or a gaming console. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard dives or other USB devices. It comes with powerful speaks with digital Dolby Plus Audio which has a sound output of 30 watts. It has smart features which brings together your favourite streaming content. It also has display mirroring for compatible devices.

Micro dimming tech

This slim designed, 55 inched smart TV from Iffalcon comes with a 4K resolution with an A+ grade panel and micro dimming technology. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. This TV has a dolby audio power speakers with a sound output of 30 watts. It has special features such as hands-free voice control, Bluetooth and connections to other OTT applications like YouTube, Prime Video and other 5000+ apps.

Great viewing

This 40 inched smart LED TV from Akai has HD ready resolution with A+ Grade panel and 178 degree viewing angle. It has two HDMI ports to connect your set top box, blue ray players and gaming console. It also has 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices with 1 VGA slot to connect your laptop. This TV also has an AV input and output slot. It has powerful speakers of Dolby Audio with a sound output of 20 watts. It is an Android TV that brings together your favourite streaming content such as Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV and more on the home screen. It also has display mirroring for compatible devices. AKAI 98 cm (40 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV AKLT40S-D409W (Black) (2021 Model) has standard manufacturer warranty one year.