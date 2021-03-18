Digital cordless phones with long range and interception security

Cordless phones

Uniden at 4503 Telephone, Corded, Cordless/Combo comes with DECT Technology, Caller ID and Call waiting. It has a large display with orange backlight -. This phone can be operated during power failure. It is a base & handset speaker phone. Three- way conference is possible. You can select the ringer melodies. There is also a voicemail indication provided.

Beetel X91 2.4Ghz Cordless Phone is packed with features that make it convenient for carrying on conversations comfortably. The phone is dual mode DTMF/FSK caller ID with Blue backlit display LCD. This cordless phone has 2 way speakerphone, 20 Normal and 20 Polyphonic ringer melodies. The phonebook can store 100 numbers with a name. It has an illuminated keypad, out of range warning tone, and an alarm and event reminder function.

The Motorola T201 phone has a 550mAh NI-MH cell battery providing talk-time of 10 hours and standby time of 48 hours. Its clean form and extra large display provides beautiful and subtle colour options. It has a black and white display with a bright blue backlight. It comes with 50 names and number phone books. It can redial up to 10 numbers. There are 5 ringtones available.

Panasonic KX-TG3821SXB is a cordless phone with caller ID and with a speaker phone. It has a 2.4GHz frequency support and rechargeable Ni-MH battery. The phone has a digital answering system with 50 names and number caller ID memory, 100 names and number phonebook entries. It has a large 1.8-inch LCD display. It is a smart wall mountable phone, gives a message counter on LCD display, has a power failure talk system and its handset is reversible.