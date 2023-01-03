Mumbai: Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid alongside T20I skipper Hardik Pandya, vice-captain for the Sri Lanka series Suryakumar Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, batter Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill wished Rishabh Pant speedy recovery. Pant was hospitalised in a near-fatal car crash near Rorkee last week.

Dravid wished India’s wicketkeeper-batter speedy recovery, recalling how he’s played some of the best innings in Indian Test cricket history.

💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

“Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of watching you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history.”

“Whenever we have been in difficult situations, you have got the character to get ourselves out of these difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are gonna bounce back like you have done so many times…,” said the head coach in a video posted by BCCI.

All We Know! Everything we know so far as Pant suffers serious injuries

All-rounder Pandya expressed how the entire nation is behind Pant. “Hi Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter and things are not the way you would have liked, but life is life. You will break all the doors and make a comeback as you have always done. My love and wishes are with you. The whole team and nation are behind you. Get well soon my brother,” said Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav, appointed the vice-captain for the Sri Lanka series, said, “Wishing you a speedy recovery. I know what the situation is right now. We miss you here and cannot wait to have you back. You have always been a fighter on-field and I know you will be back soon.”

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished Pant quick recovery in his usual light-hearted manner. “Jaldi se theek ho kar aa jao saath mey chauke chakke maarte hai (Get well soon, we will hit fours and sixes together),” he said.

Read | Pant’s MRI results of brain and spine normal; undergoes facial surgery

Ishan Kishan said: “Hi Rishabh! We all miss you here in the Indian cricket team. All we can do here is wish you a very speedy recovery and I know you are a fighter and you will be back very soon and much stronger.”

Shubman Gill, who could make his T20I debut against Sri Lanka on Tuesday said: “Hi Rishabh! On behalf of the whole Indian cricket team, I want to wish you a very speedy recovery We all know the kind of person you are and that you are a fighter and we all know that you are going to get through this and hopefully, we’ll see you soon. Lots of love.”

Watch video | CCTV footage shows car colliding with divider, going up in flames

Pant was shifted to a private ward from ICU following improvement in his condition.

Pant was severely hurt in an accident that took place in the early morning of Friday, when his car hit a road divider, rolled over to the other side and caught fire. The 25-year-old had a miraculous escape, thanks in part to a good samaritan, but sustained injuries.

The BCCI in a statement had said: “Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.