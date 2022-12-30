India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a major car accident on Friday morning when his car hit a divider and caught fire while on his way to home in Roorkee from Delhi. Pant told police he dozed off at the vehicle and has been shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun.

Here are all the important information available about Rishabh Pant’s accident.

1. Rishabh Pant crashed his car into the divider near Roorkee in Uttarakhand around 5:30 am on Friday. He was going to visit his family. According to TOI, a policemen rushed to the spot after the car hit the railing of the Delhi-Haridwar highway.

“Hearing a loud sound of the accident, nearby villagers along with the local cops, rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the car. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a major hospital in Dehradun,” said Swapn Kishor Singh, superintendent of police, Haridwar (rural), who was among the cops who rushed to the spot.

A further official police statement confirmed that the incident happened early in the morning.

“The incident took place between 5:30 and 6 AM. Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident in which he sustained some injuries. He was taken to Saksham Hospital where a team of doctors looked after him,” a statement from the police read.

Watch: CCTV footage shows Rishabh Pant’s car going up in flames after accident

2. The 25-year-old cricketer was alone in his car, which caught fire after the accident. Pant broke the windscreen to escape the burning vehicle. The car was badly mangled and charred after the impact. Pant injured his leg, forehead, and back during the mishap as police said he was lucky to survive.

“Pant sustained injuries on his forehead, a hand and right knee. However, he is conscious and able to talk. The car he was driving was completely burnt. He is lucky to survive the severe accident,” Singh said.

3. Pant reportedly dozed off while driving while a CCTV footage of the accident, which surfaced online later, suggested it was a high-speed crash.

“It is likely that Pant fell asleep while driving because there was no fog on the road which could have affected the visibility. He has a cut on his left eyebrow and a ligament injury on his right knee apart from having bruises on his back,” another official told TOI.

4. The cricketer was then shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment. A senior official of the hospital said a medical bulletin on Pant’s health will be out soon.

“Once the evaluation is over, we would be able to inform about the gravity of the injuries and the treatments required. Having said that, he is in a stable condition. A detailed medical bulletin would soon be issued after the evaluation is completed,” said Dr Ashish Yagnik, medical superintendent Max Hospital, Dehradun.

5. Pant’s mangled car was taken into police custody and has been sent for further investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

“The charred car has been taken away for further investigation. It is not known whether the airbags had opened or not because nothing is left inside to verify that. A probe is on,” said an officer.

6. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that all costs of Pant’s treatment will be borne by the state government.

“Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required,” as per the CMO statement.

7. Max hospital later updated that Pant is out of danger and his condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin is expected soon.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps,” said Dr Yagnik.

8. BCCI later came out with an official statement that they are in constant touch with Pant’s family. The cricket body also said they were in touch with the medical team, revealing he had two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear on his right knee.



“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” wrote BCCI.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

