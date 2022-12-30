Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s MRI results of the brain and spine have reportedly returned normal after the 25-year-old wicket-keeper suffered multiple injuries in a horrific car crash in Roorkee on Friday morning

Pant has also undergone plastic surgery on his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasion on the back, reported ESPN Cricinfo. The Team India star, however, will undergo further MRI scan on his ankle and knee tomorrow as it was postponed earlier today due to pain and swelling at the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The doctors have also administered him “above knee splintage … for suspected right knee ligament injury, and suspected right ankle ligament injury”.

The latest medical bulletin by the hospital also added that the cricketer is “stable, conscious and oriented”.

Giving further update on his injuries, the hospital noted that “prima facie, he had sustained multiple abrasions on right-hand forearm and leg, and lacerated wounds over forehead and near eyebrow, and multiple graze abrasions on the back”.

Rishabh Pant crashed his car into the divider near Roorkee in Uttarakhand around 5:30 am on Friday. He was going to visit his family. The 25-year-old cricketer was alone in his car, which caught fire after the accident. Pant broke the windscreen to escape the burning vehicle. The car was badly mangled and charred after the impact. Pant injured his leg, forehead, and back during the mishap as police said he was lucky to survive.

Pant reportedly dozed off while driving while a CCTV footage of the accident, which surfaced online later, suggested it was a high-speed crash.

