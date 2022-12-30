The Haryana Roadways bus driver who helped Rishabh Pant after the accident in the wee hours on Friday will be rewarded with the Good Samaritan award under the central government’s scheme.

The Uttarakhand Police announced the award on Twitter stating, “Shri Ashok Kumar, IPS, DGP Sir has announced to honor and reward the person Good Samaritan who came forward to help Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after the road accident.”

Rishabh Pant accident: Everything we know so far

Sushil Mann, the driver, helped Rishabh Pant after he witnessed the accident. The driver first helped him to get away from the car, subsequently wrapped him in a blanket, and also called in an ambulance.



Besides the driver Mann, other locals who helped during the incident will also be rewarded.

“The first hour after an accident, that is the golden hour, is very important for the victim. He shall be treated within the first hour. The Good Samaritan award is to encourage citizens to take immediate steps in such a situation,” the Uttarakhand Police statement further read.

The driver saw Pant’s car being rammed into the divider on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway and rushed to help him. Reportedly, he did not recognise the cricketer as he does not watch cricket.

Former Indian batter and current NCA Chief VVS Laxman also expressed gratitude to Mann for his selfless help to Pant.

“A Haryana Roadways driver who took Rishabh Pant away from the burning car wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji,” Laxman’s Instagram post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VVS Laxman (@vvslaxman281)



Rishabh Pant’s brain and spinal MRI scans were normal and his ankle and knees are to be scanned on Saturday according to the latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.