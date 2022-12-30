The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a detailed statement on the injuries suffered by Rishabh Pant in a car accident on Friday. The India wicketkeeper-batter was seriously injured after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway around 5.30 AM Friday morning.

The cricketer was alone in the car and was driving to his home in Roorkee from Delhi. He dozed off while driving and lost control of the car leading to an accident on the highway near Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

Watch: CCTV footage shows Rishabh Pant’s car going up in flames after accident

The BCCI in its statement informed that the star cricketer has suffered injuries on his forehead, knee and back.

“India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries,” the statement read.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

The statement which was issued in the name of the BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah also stated that the board is in touch with the cricketer’s family and will provide all the support to the player.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” the statement added.

