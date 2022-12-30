India cricketer Rishabh Pant sustained grave injuries in a car accident on Friday morning. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter sustained injuries to his head, knee and back. The accident happened while Rishabh Pant was driving from New Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

As per a statement of the Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, Pant’s car caught fire after it collided with a divider. Rishabh Pant broke the windscreen to escape from the vehicle. Now, CCTV footage of the horrific accident has been making the rounds on social media. The video of the incident shows Pant’s vehicle travelling at high speed before it collided with a divider.

The clip shows that the car struck the divider and tumbled to the other side of the road. The vehicle then caught fire. The accident happened near Mohammadpur Jat near Roorkee at about 5:30 am on Friday. As per DGP Ashok Kumar stated that Pant was alone at the time of the accident and had dozed off at the wheel, before it collided.

CCTV footage shows the moment Rishabh Pant’s car crashed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway pic.twitter.com/2BHyG5dAYQ — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) December 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Dehradun. The star batter is said to be out of danger.

Rishabh Pant car accident: ‘Get well soon mere bhai’ and more wishes pour in

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a statement on the matter and promised that complete arrangements have been made for Pant’s treatment.



According to a Cricinfo report, Dr Sushil Nagar who led the emergency treatment, stated that Pant has suffered lacerative wounds on his forehead, including one right above the left eye. He also sustained a ligament tear in his knee and abrasions on his back. However, the initial X-rays suggested there is no fracture. There are no burns on Pant’s body despite his vehicle catching fire.

Dehradun’s Max Hospital, where Pant is now undergoing treatment has also issued a health update. Dr Ashish Yagnik of the hospital stated that Pant “is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps.”

Pant, who was last part of the India squad in the Bangladesh tour, had been dropped from the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The 25-year-old was set to visit Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning before the Border-Gavaskar trophy in February.

