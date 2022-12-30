Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries after the Mercedes car in which he was travelling collided with a divider and caught fire early Friday while the India cricketer was going to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi. The accident took place on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Mohammadpur Jat.

After the accident, Pant was immediately taken to a local hospital, and while he suffered multiple injuries, he is in stable condition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the extent of injuries in a statement.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.”

Pant was alone in the car and dozed off while driving losing control of the vehicle. He also had to break the windscreen to escape as the car caught fire after colliding with the divider.

“Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday,” Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh told news agency PTI.

“He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun.”

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Dr. Sushil Nagar, who was the first to attend to Pant in the emergency ward of Saksham Hospital near Roorkee, said the cricketer didn’t suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigation.

”When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home,” Nagar told PTI.

He suffered big bruises on his back but Nagar said those are not burn injuries.

“The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious.”

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

The doctor, however, said Pant suffered a ligament tear on his right knee and the extent of that injury can only be ascertained after an MRI scan.

“He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn’t put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him,” Nagar added. “However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI.”

Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain full fitness, which puts a serious question mark over Pant’s availability for the home Test series against Australia, starting 9 February.

Dr Ashish Yagnik, medical superintendent of the Max Hospital, Dehradun, has in the latest updated declared that the cricketer’s condition is stable.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps,” said Dr Yagnik

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the officials to make all possible arrangements for the treatment of Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required.

Pant was part of the Indian team that won the Test series 2-0 against Bangladesh recently. He has however been dropped from the side for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

With PTI inputs

