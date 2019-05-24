Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 not as favourites, but as ‘dark horses’.

It was during the tournament’s previous edition when the Kiwis reached the World Cup final for the first-ever time only to be outplayed by eventual champions Australia.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor enters his fourth, and almost certainly last, World Cup in the form of his life, raising the prospect he might even outshine Kane Williamson in England and Wales.

The good news for New Zealand fans is that the former captain and his most recent successor in the role will be playing on the same team. They will be expected to provide a formidable three-four combination in the batting lineup.

Both have been in superb form since the Black Caps reached the final of last World Cup but Taylor has overshadowed his 28-year-old skipper and risen to the top three in the International Cricket Council rankings.

The 35-year-old has scored 2,892 ODI runs over those four years, placing him sixth in the list of most prolific batsmen headed by India captain Virat Kohli (4,306).

Their bowling department also looks fiery, with the inclusion of the experienced deadly duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Boult was on fire during the Test series against Bangladesh on home turf in February this year, having picked up 13 wickets from two matches- Including a five-wicket as well as a four-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Southee had a magnificent spell of 6-65 against Bangladesh in the ODI series. That spell came in the third ODI at Dunedin in February.

Ahead of their first game against Sri Lanka on 1 June, we look at each of their players and what they have in offer:

