ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand squad: All you need to know about Kane Williamson and Co as they eye maiden title

It was during the tournament’s previous edition when New Zealand reached the World Cup final for the first-ever time only to be outplayed by eventual champions Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, May 24, 2019 19:16:57 IST

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 not as favourites, but as ‘dark horses’.

It was during the tournament's previous edition when the Kiwis reached the World Cup final for the first-ever time only to be outplayed by eventual champions Australia.

File image of New Zealand cricket team. Reuters

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor enters his fourth, and almost certainly last, World Cup in the form of his life, raising the prospect he might even outshine Kane Williamson in England and Wales.

The good news for New Zealand fans is that the former captain and his most recent successor in the role will be playing on the same team. They will be expected to provide a formidable three-four combination in the batting lineup.

Both have been in superb form since the Black Caps reached the final of last World Cup but Taylor has overshadowed his 28-year-old skipper and risen to the top three in the International Cricket Council rankings.

The 35-year-old has scored 2,892 ODI runs over those four years, placing him sixth in the list of most prolific batsmen headed by India captain Virat Kohli (4,306).

Their bowling department also looks fiery, with the inclusion of the experienced deadly duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Boult was on fire during the Test series against Bangladesh on home turf in February this year, having picked up 13 wickets from two matches- Including a five-wicket as well as a four-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Southee had a magnificent spell of 6-65 against Bangladesh in the ODI series. That spell came in the third ODI at Dunedin in February.

Ahead of their first game against Sri Lanka on 1 June, we look at each of their players and what they have in offer:

Kane Williamson (Captain): Kiwi captain crucial to team's chances but needs to improve white-ball form

Martin Guptill: Black Caps openers' form and consistency key to Kiwi's chances

Colin Munro: Munro promises explosive starts but needs consistency

Ross Taylor: Often underappreciated, rampant Taylor a big threat for opposition

Tom Latham: Latham's adaptability to slow surfaces makes him valuable asset

Henry Nicholls: Talented Nicholls' chance to repay team management's faith

Colin de Grandhomme: De Grandhomme's versatility makes him a match-winner

Tom Blundell: Surprise pick Blundell's chance to showcase his talent on big stage

Ish Sodhi: Sodhi's wrist-spin and guile provide exciting options to Kiwis

Mitchell Santner: Santner's trickery with ball and reliable batting make him an asset

James Neesham: Neesham adds much-needed balance to squad with versatility

Matt Henry: Kiwi pacer can bring X-factor with extra pace, seam and bounce

Tim Southee: Black Caps pacer can sing redemption song if he rediscovers extra yard of pace

Trent Boult:  Adept and astute, Kiwi pacer can match 2015 heroics

Lockie Ferguson: Black Caps pacer's middle and death overs bowling key for the team

With agency inputs. 

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

