First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ish Sodhi, New Zealand bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Sodhi's wrist-spin and guile provide exciting options to Kiwis

Ish Sodhi bowls with a traditional Australian-style action similar to Shane Warne, Adam Zampa or Amit Mishra. This may be partly due to Sodhi having been mentored by Stuart McGill.

Michael Wagener, Apr 22, 2019 17:33:04 IST

It's not possible for everyone to have a cracking season and it was a summer of disappointment for Ish Sodhi. He was often overlooked in favour of Todd Astle, but in the end Astle did not do enough to get a World Cup spot, which saw Sodhi returned to the team that he had so recently been left out of.

Punjabi by birth, Sodhi's family moved to South Auckland when he was still quite young. Living right on the border between Auckland and Northern Districts, he got to pick who he played for and he chose to play his cricket for Northern.

He bowls with a traditional Australian-style action similar to Shane Warne, Adam Zampa or Amit Mishra. This may be partly due to Sodhi having been mentored by Stuart McGill. This action allows him to have a good wrong 'un and he even debuted a flipper in a recent match.

The wrong 'un has become one of the most important deliveries in cricket again, after years of being a less effective option. With batsmen setting up early to hit with the spin, making them unsure about which way that the ball is going to turn means that they can not attack a bowler as effectively unless they are reading the ball from the hand.

Sodhi is seen as a more attacking option than Mitchell Santner, and he has formed an effective partnership with Lockie Ferguson on a couple of occasions, but he may only get to bowl if the pitch suits two spinners.

One of his main highlights with the ball was his 6/11 for Adelaide Thunder in last season's Big Bash. If he gets the chance to bowl at the tail, he can be very effective at cleaning them up.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 17:56:24 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ish Sodhi, New Zealand National Cricket Team, New Zealand World Cup Matches, New Zealand World Cup Squad, Sports, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all