First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Martin Guptill, New Zealand batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Black Caps openers' form and consistency key to Kiwi's chances

Since the 2015 World Cup, Martin Guptill has averaged over 50, with a strike rate just under 100. He has been consistent also, averaging over 50 and scoring at least one century against every opponent except England and India in that time.

Michael Wagener, Apr 22, 2019 18:50:22 IST

Before the last World Cup, almost every New Zealand cricket writer had suggested that Martin Guptill should be dropped. His form was so woeful that people were suggesting ways that he might get injured so that someone else might get a turn. He responded to that criticism by being the top run scorer at that World Cup and going on to score truckloads of runs over the next couple of years - to the point that he was labelled by one South African cricket writer as part of New Zealand's trinity of batting gods (alongside Taylor and Williamson).

New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates after scoring a double century. AP

File photo of Martin Guptill . AP

Since that World Cup, he's averaged over 50, with a strike rate just under 100. He has been consistent also, averaging over 50 and scoring at least one century against every opponent except England and India in that time.

Guptill is also one of the better fielders in the world, covering a wide expanse of the park all by himself. His extraordinary acceleration is even more remarkable given that he is missing some toes on one foot after a forklift incident when he was younger.

The trademark shot from Guptill is the look down lofted drive. He's found that when hitting straight, if he keeps his head down (like a golfer) he can hit the ball more consistently, so when he's trying to hit a ball for six, he doesn't lift his head to see where it's gone. Instead, he just holds the pose, confident his power will be sufficient that he won't need to run.

England has been a place where he has experienced a degree of success, both playing as an overseas professional in domestic cricket, and in tours for New Zealand. His 189 not out at Southampton in 2013 is an innings that few who saw it will ever forget. Another innings or two like that and New Zealand could be in for some big victories.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 18:50:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Martin Guptill, New Zealand National Cricket Team, New Zealand World Cup Matches, New Zealand World Cup Squad, Sports, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all