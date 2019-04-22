First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tom Blundell, New Zealand wicket-keeper, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Surprise pick Blundell's chance to showcase his talent on big stage

Like most wicket-keepers, Tom Blundell tends to favour cross-batted shots, particularly cuts, pulls and sweeps, however, his game is mostly built on a strong defensive technique.

Michael Wagener, Apr 22, 2019 19:52:01 IST

Tom Blundell is a specialist wicket-keeper from Wellington. He was very much the surprise pick for the World Cup squad, given that he has never played an ODI match, and did not play for Wellington this season in the Ford Trophy. He has played in only four of the 12 List A matches that New Zealand A played in the last 18 months, playing one of them as a specialist batsman with BJ Watling taking the gloves.

File picture of Tom Blundell. AFP

File picture of Tom Blundell. AFP

He is regarded as one of New Zealand’s best pure wicket-keepers and has played a couple of test matches as wicketkeeper when BJ Watling was unfit. He scored a century on debut at the Basin Reserve, just down the road from his house. A hint to his down-to-earth personality can be found from the fact that he decided to walk home from that Test match, with his bag over his shoulder and a match stump in his hand.

Like most wicket-keepers, he tends to favour cross-batted shots, particularly cuts, pulls and sweeps, however, his game is mostly built on a strong defensive technique. That may be helpful in a situation where early wickets fall, but he tends to struggle to turn over the strike as well as most international batsmen.

It is unlikely that he will play much of a role at the World Cup, baring an injury to Tom Latham, but New Zealand have traditionally been a side who have made surprise picks at World Cups, often with spectacular success. It would certainly be a left-field selection to have him in the starting eleven, but so were the selections of Mark Greatbatch and Grant Elliott. Gary Stead mentioned a couple of times that the combination of his batting ability and his glove work was what led to him being picked, and so there might be something that Craig McMillan (the outgoing batting coach) has seen in his technique that makes him think that three months of intensive work could turn him into a genuine batting asset.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 20:07:41 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand National Cricket Team, New Zealand World Cup Matches, New Zealand World Cup Squad, Sports, Tom Blundell, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all