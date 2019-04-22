First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL | Match 38 Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
IPL Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Tom Latham, New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Latham's adaptability to slow surfaces makes him valuable asset

The slower the pitch, the lower the bounce, the more it suits Latham. While Guptill, Williamson and Taylor tend to struggle when it keeps low, Latham thrives. As a result, he is a very valuable part of the batting unit because he helps bring some consistency.

Michael Wagener, Apr 22, 2019 19:06:37 IST

It's not uncommon for players who open the batting in one-day cricket to bat in the middle order in Test cricket. It is somewhat unusual however for someone who opens the batting in Test cricket to bat in the middle order in ODIs. Tom Latham is one of those unusual few.

Part of that is due to the fact that he's a wicketkeeper and finds opening the batting after keeping difficult. Part of it is also to do with the fact that he scores quickly against spinners but has a good defensive technique against quick bowlers. That's ideal for an opening batsman in Tests but also lends itself to playing in the middle overs of One Day Internationals.

File picture of Tom Latham. AP

File picture of Tom Latham. AP

His father Rod is a New Zealand cricket folk hero, for both being the man at the other end when Mark Greatbatch became the first attacking opening batsman one-day cricket had seen and also for being part of the famous dibbly, dobbly, wibbly, wobbly bowling attack in 1992/93. Tom, however, is fashioning a record to be a genuine star, not just for novelty value.

He tends to score on the pitches where the rest of the team don't score so well. The slower the pitch, the lower the bounce, the more it suits Latham. While Guptill, Williamson and Taylor tend to struggle when it keeps low, Latham thrives. As a result, he is a very valuable part of the batting unit because he helps bring some consistency.

He is also frighteningly quick between the wickets, something his batting partners seem to enjoy.

As a wicketkeeper, he is capable, although perhaps not as sharp with his footwork as would be ideal.

He was one of the unlucky players who was in the squad but didn't get to play a game in the last World Cup. Accordingly, he will be looking to break his duck this time around.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 19:26:40 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand National Cricket Team, New Zealand World Cup Matches, New Zealand World Cup Squad, Sports, Tom Latham, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all