First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 34 Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand all-rounder, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Santner's trickery with ball and reliable batting make him an asset

One noted weakness for Santner is his catching. He has probably dropped more catches than the rest of the side combined, and this is certainly an area that he needs to improve.

Michael Wagener, Apr 19, 2019 17:11:18 IST

At the last World Cup, New Zealand's premier spinner was a tall, bespectacled left arm orthodox all rounder from Hamilton. At this World Cup, New Zealand's premier spinner is a tall, bespectacled left arm orthodox all rounder from Hamilton. However, unlike Daniel Vettori, Mitchell Santner wasn't a child prodigy and doesn't have a decade and a half's international experience under his belt.

He probably has more tricks with the ball, and is a more technically correct batsman, but Vettori's experience will be missed in the middle overs.

Santner has always been economical. In the 17 series that he's played, he's only conceded more than 5.4 runs per over in 3 of them. Nobody in the world has played more matches against top sides since the last World Cup with a better economy rate than him.

He has missed a couple of series with injury, but since returning from the enforced layoff, Santner has shown increased versatility with the ball, bowling a mixture of seam up arm balls, traditional left arm orthodox deliveries and carrom-balls.

With the bat he's had one outstanding series against England, and a few other glimpses of his ability. However, predominantly batting at number eigth, he isn't likely to get many opportunities to build an innings, so his ability at rotating the strike and scoring quickly is more important than his average.

Despite scoring at a good strike rate of roughly 90, the majority of his runs have come from ones and twos, showing how good he has been at getting off strike. This has allowed him to be in some very quick partnerships, particularly with Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee and Jimmy Neesham. Often big hitters perform better with a different type of player at the other end, and Santner fulfills that role well.

One noted weakness for Santner is his catching. He has probably dropped more catches than the rest of the side combined, and this is certainly an area that he needs to improve.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 17:11:18 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand National Cricket Team, New Zealand World Cup Matches, New Zealand World Cup Squad, Sports, Tim Southee, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Delhi
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all