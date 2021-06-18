Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Day 1 at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Play called off on opening day due to incessant rain

19:29 (IST)

A long day of waiting for the play to begin comes to an end. Frustrating for the teams, and for the fans and for everyone but that is something all the stakeholders of the game live with. Hopefully, tomorrow the cloud clears and the smiles are back on our faces and there is no more wait.

For now, it is good-bye from us. Thank you for being with us today. 

19:19 (IST)

Alright, that's that for Day 1 as the officials have decided to abandon the day's play. Half an hour back, the hopes were raised after the rain had stopped and there was an inspection scheduled for 7.30 pm (IST) but soon it started pouring again and eventually the decision was made to call off the first day of the opening day. 

Not to forget that there is a reserve day for this all-important WTC final so nothing to be worry about loss of time. Both teams will be hoping that weather improves tomorrow and we can see all 90 overs being bowled.

19:00 (IST)

Not a single delivery bowled so far, but Cricket Twitter's certainly keeping the banter going to fill the void

18:36 (IST)

Well, we have some good news!

18:35 (IST)

Well, something to ponder over. However Kohli in the pre-match conference had said that the weather forecast had no bearing over the selection of the team. 

"For us, it is about covering all the bases and making sure that we take the strongest side we can be on the park, which gives us batting depth and gives us enough bowling options as well," Kohli said.

"We are quite clear in terms of what we want to do. The forecast is something we are not focused on. We are not going to think too much about what might change. We are not bothered with what the weather holds."

18:22 (IST)

News from England women vs India Women 

Well, not good news from Bristol. It's raining there and the start of post-lunch session has been delayed.

Follow live over-by-over updates and full scorecard here

18:05 (IST)

It appears it has stopped raining at the Ageas Bowl for the time being, visuals of ground staff mopping away at the covers and Indian players stepping out of the dressing room, walking along the boundary making for promising signs after much of the opening day has been lost to inclement weather.

It has been raining since last night, and through the morning, leading to the first session getting washed out and the toss getting delayed.

17:54 (IST)

Mandhana dismissed early!

After being made to follow, things just got worse for the Indians in the one-off women's Test against England as senior pacer Katherine Brunt removes opener Smriti Mandhana — who made 76 in the first innings — for 8 at the stroke of lunch on Day 3, leaving India at 29/1 at the interval.

Can Shafali Varma and the rest of the batting order save the day for the visitors?

Follow live over-by-over updates and full scorecard here

17:40 (IST)

"Look at Leeds in 2002 or 2018 South Africa, we batted first in bowling friendly conditions, soaked in the initial pressure, put runs on the board and that's how won those games."

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who at one point was the nation's most successful captain, says batting first the ideal decision for the captain winning the toss on seamer-friendly tracks. Important for Kohli and Williamson to keep that in mind given the Ageas Bowl track for the WTC final has been prepared to support pace, bounce and carry.

Read: In seaming conditions, ideal to bat first and soak in pressure, says Sourav Ganguly

17:23 (IST)

"Against a quality side, it is also very important to keep things simple, and realistic"

India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who sealed his place in the Test side as the first-choice opener over the last couple of years, has stressed on keeping things simple and not overthinking when up against a team of New Zealand's calibre.

Click here to read the full story

Highlights

title-img

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: India face New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final on Friday in a match that could have a profound influence on cricket globally.

New Zealand are battle-hardened thanks to a 1-0 series win against England completed on Sunday with a dominant eight-wicket win at Edgbaston after a draw at Lord's.

"Ideal preparation, having two Test matches against England in these conditions," said experienced New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor ahead of the five-day match in Southampton, on England's south coast.

"Couldn't think of anything better."

The Blackcaps, who won in Birmingham despite making six changes, are set to welcome back captain and star batsman Kane Williamson and pace spearhead Tim Southee.

Many cricket fans around the world would be happy to see New Zealand, a country with a population of around five million, compared with India's 1.3 billion, win a major global title after their agonising Super Over loss to England in the 2019 50-over World Cup final at Lord's.

There is also widespread admiration for the way a well-balanced side has made the most of slender resources.

India have not played a competitive game since the end of March and have had to make do with an intra-squad practice match while undergoing quarantine.

But they proved their strength in depth when an injury-hit side recovered from the humiliation of being dismissed for 36 in the first Test in Australia to win a four-match series 2-1 with a sensational chase in Brisbane in January – and that without inspirational captain Virat Kohli.

The gifted batsman is now back in charge of a side that also features Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as well as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, with a pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Rahane said the mental approach would be key to India's success.

"I think what is important in this Test match is playing with freedom, playing fearless cricket as a team and backing each other. That will really help us rather than thinking about the result."

That the World Test Championship final, which comes after two years of series to determine the finalists, is taking place at all is something of a triumph for the International Cricket Council.

It seemed the sheer complexity of a congested global calendar meant the first attempt to crown a global Test champion since the 1912 Triangular Tournament featuring England, Australia and South Africa would not get off the drawing board.

First suggested in 2008, the concept almost foundered because of broadcasters' concerns that India, cricket's economic powerhouse, would fail to make the final, while many countries were far from enthused by the concept.

But the competition did get going eventually, although not helped by an initially complicated points system designed to reflect the varying numbers of Tests played by different nations, partly as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cricket chiefs settled on a method of percentage of points won rather than total points.

The financial ramifications of the match could extend well beyond the $1.6 million on offer to the winners and the $800,000 collected by the runners-up.

When India win an ICC event for the first time it tends to have a transformative effect on cricket as a whole.

India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup changed their attitude to one-day internationals, with those matches becoming the financial motor both of its own cricket and the world game

And the T20 revolution that led to the lucrative Indian Premier League, was ushered in by India's victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa.

At a time when many fear for Test cricket's long-term future, if India become world champions it could be a significant boost for the sport's oldest international format.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: June 18, 2021 19:27:54 IST

