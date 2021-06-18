World Test Championship Final: Weather forecast for India vs New Zealand at Southampton

India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match will be played from 18 to 22 June. However, there's also a provision for a reserve day to make up for time lost on five days due to any weather interference.

When you play in England, weather playing spoilsport is not a surprise and it's a good idea to have a reserve day for such a prestigious occasion. More so, when the weather forecast for the next few days include showers and thunderstorms.

According to accuweather.com, on the first day of the match, 18 June, Southampton is expected to experience rain and thunderstorm which could see multiple breaks on Day 1.

On 19 June, a couple of showers are expected during the afternoon. A "touch of rain" is also expected on 20 June and it is expected to quite cloudy.

Similarly, on 21 and 22 June, some rain is expected during the course of the match.

The weather forecast for the reserve day, that is 23 June, is much better. The reserve day is expected to have cloud cover but no rain. The match, however, would only go into the reserve day if the time lost on five days could not be covered by additional time on other days.

In case the match ends in a tie or draw, India and New Zealand will be declared as joint winners with the prize money being shared.

