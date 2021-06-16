World Test Championship: Hammered in Australia, outclassed India, overpowered Pakistan — New Zealand's road to final

The Ageas Bowl will be buzzing when India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

It all started with the Ashes two years ago at Edgbaston and will finish with either India or New Zealand or both taking home the Test Championship Mace.

It all went down the wire till the last Test. The Kiwis were the first team to qualify for the final. And then India showed their class to finish as table toppers with a convincing 3-1 series win over England, the final one of the WTC.

It wasn't a straightforward ride for the Kiwis and they suffered some bumps en route to the final. Now that they have, they start slight favourites against Virat Kohli's India.