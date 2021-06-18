LIVE Score, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 3 at Bristol: Ecclestone derails chase with early wickets

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 1:

Knight is back. Bit of width on offer in the third ball but Deepti finds the fielder at cover point. Another maiden over. Day 2 report: It was another roller-coaster of a day in Bristol when England women and their Indian counterparts took centre-stage on Day 2 of the one-off Test. On an overcast day, the Indians removed Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the first session, but Anya Shrubsole (47) and Sophia Dunley (74*) took England to 396-9. The hosts declared soon after Shrubsole was cleaned up by Sneh Rana.

In reply, openers Smriti Mandhana (78) and Shafali Verma (96) started on a scintillating note, forging a 167-run stand for the opening wicket. Things were looking pretty good for Mithali Raj’s side, but soon the tables turned in hosts’ favour.

Shafali, on her Test debut, missed out on a perfect opportunity for a maiden Test century. She played her innings fearlessly, but on 96, went for the big one off Kate Cross’s ball only to find Shrubsole running in from long-off. Mandhana followed six overs later, but the biggest of dismissals came in the 58th over, when skipper Mithali Raj (2) was caught by Tammy Beaumont at forward short leg off Ecclestone’s delivery.

Other wickets were that of Shikha Pandey and Punam Raut, and India now find themselves five down.

Skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 2/1 off six overs.

Task will be cut out for all-rounders Harmanpreet Kaur (4*) and Deepti Sharma (0*) when they walk out to bat on the penultimate day of the Test. India’s score reads 187-5, and they still trail England by 209 runs.