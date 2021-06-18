Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Women Vs India Women At County Ground, Bristol, 16 June, 2021

16 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England Women

England Women

396/9 (121.2 ov)

One-off Test
India Women

India Women

197/8 (69.3 ov)

Live Blog
England Women India Women
396/9 (121.2 ov) - R/R 3.26 197/8 (69.3 ov) - R/R 2.83

Play In Progress

India Women trail by 199 runs

Sneh Rana - 2

Deepti Sharma - 8

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Deepti Sharma Batting 8 38 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sophie Ecclestone 20.3 2 70 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 197/8 (69.3)

10 (10) R/R: 1.57

Sneh Rana 2(16)

Sneh Rana 2(16) S.R (12.5)

c Amy Jones b Sophie Ecclestone
LIVE Score, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 3 at Bristol: Ecclestone derails chase with early wickets

LIVE Score, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 3 at Bristol: Ecclestone derails chase with early wickets

16:09 (IST)

India 197-7 after 69 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 8*)

Knight is back. Bit of width on offer in the third ball but Deepti finds the fielder at cover point. Another maiden over.

Full Scorecard
16:07 (IST)

India 197-7 after 68 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 8*)

Ecclestone continues. Three runs off the over with Deepti collecting all the runs this over. India need 50 more runs to avoid follow-on.

Full Scorecard
16:03 (IST)

India 194-7 after 67 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 5*)

Heather Knight is into the attack. The floodlights have taken full effect at the ground. It's overcast at the moment.  Knight with a few deliveries around off, but Rana's unable to get anything off it. Maiden over.

Full Scorecard
16:00 (IST)

India 194-7 after 66 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 5*)

Ecclestone's back. Deepti with a welcome boundary for India, as she initiates a half-pull down the leg side for four. Just the boundary off it.

Full Scorecard
15:58 (IST)
four

FOUR! Deepti Sharma uses her full power in this one. It's dropped short, and she slides this one down the leg side for four. 

Full Scorecard
15:55 (IST)

India 190-7 after 65 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 1*)

Nat Sciver is back. India's hopes look bleak but they need to show resistance like England did in their first innings. Deepti defends the first ball, with Sciver slotting a full on off. Deepti retains strike with a single off the last ball.

Full Scorecard
15:51 (IST)

India 189-7 after 64 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 0*)

Ecclestone continues. One debutant departs, another walks in. Taniya's DRS appeal against an LBW is unsuccessful with UltraEdge confirming there was no bat. The ball's hitting leg stump as ball tracking confirms it. Review unsuccessful. Debutant Sneh Rana joins Deepti. Sneh Rana picks a couple for the first runs today. India need 58 runs to avoid follow-on

Full Scorecard
15:47 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Given LBW! India are falling apart. Taniya Bhatia departs for a duck on debut. Bhatia reviews in a bid to overturn the decision, but UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved and it's hitting leg stump. Another unsuccessful review for India 

Full Scorecard
15:45 (IST)

India 187-6 after 63 overs (Taniya 0*, Deepti 0*)

Sciver returns. India need to start afresh with two new batters in Deepti and Taniya in the middle. They need a formidable partnership and ensure they don't slip up. It's a third consecutive maiden this day. India need 60 runs to avoid follow-on.

Full Scorecard
15:42 (IST)

India 187-6 after 62 overs (Taniya 0*, Deepti 0*)

A slip, silly point and forward short leg for Ecclestone. Another blow for India early on Day 3, with Harmanpreet being dismissed LBW by Sophie. The original decision was not out but England went for the review. The ball was full and hitting in front of the leg stump. There was no bat involved and there were three reds in ball tracking. Taniya Bhatia is the new batter in. Wicket maiden.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
15:47 (IST)

OUT! Given LBW! India are falling apart. Taniya Bhatia departs for a duck on debut. Bhatia reviews in a bid to overturn the decision, but UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved and it's hitting leg stump. Another unsuccessful review for India 
15:39 (IST)

OUT! Harmanpreet is originally given not out for an LBW but Ecclestone and her teammates opt for the review. It was a fullish ball from Sophie and struck Harman in front of leg-stump. No bat on UltraEdge and three reds are visible. 

Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 1:

Knight is back. Bit of width on offer in the third ball but Deepti finds the fielder at cover point. Another maiden over.

Day 2 report: It was another roller-coaster of a day in Bristol when England women and their Indian counterparts took centre-stage on Day 2 of the one-off Test. On an overcast day, the Indians removed Katherine Brunt (8) and Sophie Ecclestone (17) in the first session, but Anya Shrubsole (47) and Sophia Dunley (74*) took England to 396-9. The hosts declared soon after Shrubsole was cleaned up by Sneh Rana.

In reply, openers Smriti Mandhana (78) and Shafali Verma (96) started on a scintillating note, forging a 167-run stand for the opening wicket. Things were looking pretty good for Mithali Raj’s side, but soon the tables turned in hosts’ favour.

Shafali, on her Test debut, missed out on a perfect opportunity for a maiden Test century. She played her innings fearlessly, but on 96, went for the big one off Kate Cross’s ball only to find Shrubsole running in from long-off. Mandhana followed six overs later, but the biggest of dismissals came in the 58th over, when skipper Mithali Raj (2) was caught by Tammy Beaumont at forward short leg off Ecclestone’s delivery.

Other wickets were that of Shikha Pandey and Punam Raut, and India now find themselves five down.

Skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 2/1 off six overs.

Task will be cut out for all-rounders Harmanpreet Kaur (4*) and Deepti Sharma (0*) when they walk out to bat on the penultimate day of the Test. India’s score reads 187-5, and they still trail England by 209 runs.

Updated Date: June 18, 2021 16:09:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Thirush Kamini interview: 'Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami's experience will be key in Bristol Test'
First Cricket News

Thirush Kamini interview: 'Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami's experience will be key in Bristol Test'

After a gap of almost seven years, the Indian women's team will play a Test match, against England in Bristol. Thirush Kamini who played India's last Test, against South Africa in 2014 reckons that Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami's experience will hold India in a good stead.

India vs England: Sneh Rana says slow nature of Bristol track assisted spinners
First Cricket News

India vs England: Sneh Rana says slow nature of Bristol track assisted spinners

Opting to bat, England women were poised at 269/6 at stumps. Skipper Heather Knight top-scored with a patient 95.

England vs India: Shafali Verma hits 96 on Test debut but visitors suffer late collapse to finish Day 2 at 187/5
First Cricket News

England vs India: Shafali Verma hits 96 on Test debut but visitors suffer late collapse to finish Day 2 at 187/5

Verma and Mandhana shared a solid 167 runs off 48.5 overs for the opening stand before both departed in quick time as the collapse started for India.