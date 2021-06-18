LIVE Score, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 3 at Bristol: Ecclestone derails chase with early wickets

India 197-7 after 69 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 8*)
Knight is back. Bit of width on offer in the third ball but Deepti finds the fielder at cover point. Another maiden over.
|England Women
|India Women
|396/9 (121.2 ov) - R/R 3.26
|197/8 (69.3 ov) - R/R 2.83
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Deepti Sharma
|Batting
|8
|38
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sophie Ecclestone
|20.3
|2
|70
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 197/8 (69.3)
|
10 (10) R/R: 1.57
Sneh Rana 2(16)
Deepti Sharma 8(22)
|
Sneh Rana 2(16) S.R (12.5)
c Amy Jones b Sophie Ecclestone
India 197-7 after 69 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 8*)
Knight is back. Bit of width on offer in the third ball but Deepti finds the fielder at cover point. Another maiden over.
India 197-7 after 68 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 8*)
Ecclestone continues. Three runs off the over with Deepti collecting all the runs this over. India need 50 more runs to avoid follow-on.
India 194-7 after 67 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 5*)
Heather Knight is into the attack. The floodlights have taken full effect at the ground. It's overcast at the moment. Knight with a few deliveries around off, but Rana's unable to get anything off it. Maiden over.
India 194-7 after 66 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 5*)
Ecclestone's back. Deepti with a welcome boundary for India, as she initiates a half-pull down the leg side for four. Just the boundary off it.
FOUR! Deepti Sharma uses her full power in this one. It's dropped short, and she slides this one down the leg side for four.
India 190-7 after 65 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 1*)
Nat Sciver is back. India's hopes look bleak but they need to show resistance like England did in their first innings. Deepti defends the first ball, with Sciver slotting a full on off. Deepti retains strike with a single off the last ball.
India 189-7 after 64 overs (Rana 2*, Deepti 0*)
Ecclestone continues. One debutant departs, another walks in. Taniya's DRS appeal against an LBW is unsuccessful with UltraEdge confirming there was no bat. The ball's hitting leg stump as ball tracking confirms it. Review unsuccessful. Debutant Sneh Rana joins Deepti. Sneh Rana picks a couple for the first runs today. India need 58 runs to avoid follow-on
OUT! Given LBW! India are falling apart. Taniya Bhatia departs for a duck on debut. Bhatia reviews in a bid to overturn the decision, but UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved and it's hitting leg stump. Another unsuccessful review for India
India 187-6 after 63 overs (Taniya 0*, Deepti 0*)
Sciver returns. India need to start afresh with two new batters in Deepti and Taniya in the middle. They need a formidable partnership and ensure they don't slip up. It's a third consecutive maiden this day. India need 60 runs to avoid follow-on.
India 187-6 after 62 overs (Taniya 0*, Deepti 0*)
A slip, silly point and forward short leg for Ecclestone. Another blow for India early on Day 3, with Harmanpreet being dismissed LBW by Sophie. The original decision was not out but England went for the review. The ball was full and hitting in front of the leg stump. There was no bat involved and there were three reds in ball tracking. Taniya Bhatia is the new batter in. Wicket maiden.
OUT! Given LBW! India are falling apart. Taniya Bhatia departs for a duck on debut. Bhatia reviews in a bid to overturn the decision, but UltraEdge shows there's no bat involved and it's hitting leg stump. Another unsuccessful review for India
OUT! Harmanpreet is originally given not out for an LBW but Ecclestone and her teammates opt for the review. It was a fullish ball from Sophie and struck Harman in front of leg-stump. No bat on UltraEdge and three reds are visible.
Live Score updates England Women vs India Women Test Day 1:
In reply, openers Smriti Mandhana (78) and Shafali Verma (96) started on a scintillating note, forging a 167-run stand for the opening wicket. Things were looking pretty good for Mithali Raj’s side, but soon the tables turned in hosts’ favour.
Shafali, on her Test debut, missed out on a perfect opportunity for a maiden Test century. She played her innings fearlessly, but on 96, went for the big one off Kate Cross’s ball only to find Shrubsole running in from long-off. Mandhana followed six overs later, but the biggest of dismissals came in the 58th over, when skipper Mithali Raj (2) was caught by Tammy Beaumont at forward short leg off Ecclestone’s delivery.
Other wickets were that of Shikha Pandey and Punam Raut, and India now find themselves five down.
Skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the English bowlers with figures of 2/1 off six overs.
Task will be cut out for all-rounders Harmanpreet Kaur (4*) and Deepti Sharma (0*) when they walk out to bat on the penultimate day of the Test. India’s score reads 187-5, and they still trail England by 209 runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
After a gap of almost seven years, the Indian women's team will play a Test match, against England in Bristol. Thirush Kamini who played India's last Test, against South Africa in 2014 reckons that Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami's experience will hold India in a good stead.
Opting to bat, England women were poised at 269/6 at stumps. Skipper Heather Knight top-scored with a patient 95.
Verma and Mandhana shared a solid 167 runs off 48.5 overs for the opening stand before both departed in quick time as the collapse started for India.