World Test Championship: Unstoppable in Caribbean, outclassed in NZ, epic in Australia — India's road to final

The finale of the first chapter of the World Test Championship will witness India and New Zealand battling it out for Test supremacy in England.

A cycle that started two years ago with the Ashes in 2019 will finish with India or New Zealand or both getting their hands on the Test Championship Mace.

It has been a real roller-coaster of a ride for both teams that took the top two spots (India first and New Zealand second) on the table. Now, as they get ready for the summit clash, here's a look at how the two teams made it to the finals of the World Test Championship.

