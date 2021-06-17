World Test Championship: Unstoppable in Caribbean, outclassed in NZ, epic in Australia — India's road to final

The finale of the first chapter of the World Test Championship will witness India and New Zealand battling it out for Test supremacy in England.
A cycle that started two years ago with the Ashes in 2019 will finish with India or New Zealand or both getting their hands on the Test Championship Mace.
It has been a real roller-coaster of a ride for both teams that took the top two spots (India first and New Zealand second) on the table. Now, as they get ready for the summit clash, here's a look at how the two teams made it to the finals of the World Test Championship.
A series by series account of how New Zealand reached the final of the World Test Championship
While New Zealand have a slight advantage, having got acclimatised to the English conditions during their 1-0 victory in the two-Test series against the hosts, India have arrived on the back of comprehensive wins in Australia and against England at home.
Given both sides are stacked with game-changing players, fans will have plenty of exciting battles to look forward to. Here, we take a look at some of them.