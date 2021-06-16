World Test Championship Final: Take this quiz to test your knowledge on tournament's records and more

The inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship has almost reached its conclusion, with India and New Zealand gearing up to battle it out one more time at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting Friday.

The final, which runs parallelly with the second Test between West Indies and South Africa at St Lucia, is expected to be a high-octane affair between two quality sides, with the winner walking away with prize money worth millions of dollars as well as the Test Championship mace. However, this being the Test format, it is equally likely the two sides might just end up sharing the mace if the game ends in a stalemate at the end of five days.

As we head into the summit clash between Team India and the Black Caps, in which the latter enter with the slight edge given their 2-0 sweep over the Indians in early 2020 as well as their series win over England right before this game, we take a look back at the event that has given Test cricket a much-needed facelift and has helped add some form of context to every match, thus helping make the term ‘dead rubber’ in the format redundant.

Take our quiz to find out just how much you know about ICC’s latest innovation: