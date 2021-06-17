World Test Championship Final: India pick two spinners, three pacers in playing XI against New Zealand

India have gone with two spinners and three pacers in the playing XI for the World Test Championship Final starting on 18 June at Southampton's Rose Bowl cricket ground.

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are named in the XI along with Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. The Indian team went with experience in the pace department, leaving out Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will open the batting with Rishabh Pant batting at No 6.

India announced the playing XI after the conclusion of captain Virat Kohli's pre-match press conference.

Earlier, the head groundsman at Southampton Simon Lee spoke about preparing a pacy and bouncy pitch for the final but there will be some assistance for spinners later on in the game.

"Pitch preparation for this Test is a little simpler as we are a neutral venue, we are guided by the ICC, but we all want is a good pitch that offers an even contest between the teams. For me personally I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch," Lee told ESPNcricinfo.

India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.