Wonder Woman 1984 soundtrack to be scored by Hans Zimmer as composer makes DC EU comeback

Hans Zimmer has signed on to provide the score for next year's Wonder Woman 1984 after previously announcing that he had retired from composing for superhero movies.

According to Film Music Reporter, the celebrated German composer is heading back to the DC EU after having scored the now unforgettable theme for the Gal Gadot character in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice in 2016.

However, Zimmer did not return for the character's first standalone film with his longtime collaborator Rupert Gregson-Williams scoring the music for the 2017 superhit.

Zimmer will also be composing the music for two other potential blockbusters in 2019 — X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The Lion King.

He has won Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe awards, and has written scores for more than 100 films including Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, Gladiator, Rain Man and the Pirates of the Caribbean blockbusters. He recently worked on Nolan's 2017 film Dunkirk, Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 and the main title theme of Netflix's The Crown.

Set in the 1980s, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman sequel will see the Amazon princess Diana (Gadot) facing off against a new villain, Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig. Chris Pine will reprise his role from the first film with Pedro Pascal and Natasha Rothwell joining the cast.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 15:17 PM