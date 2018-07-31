Wonder Woman 1984: Director Patty Jenkins reveals first look of Pedro Pascal in sequel

Director Patty Jenkins shared a picture of Pedro Pascal in character from the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 on 30 July. In the picture, Pascal sits in the back of a car sporting a blonde '80s hairdo, a blue suit with a contrasting yellow tie and a matching pocket square.

Apart from the image, details regarding Pascal's character have still been kept under wraps. However, according to Deadline, many social media users are of the view that he will be essaying the role of Maxwell Lord, who played a big role in the formation of the Justice League in the DC Comics universe. Introduced as a smooth businessman, he eventually acquires the ability to telepathically control people's minds.

In the comics, writes The Hollywood Reporter, Lord is revealed to be a paranoid megalomaniac who wants to take over the world and save it from superheroes. To foil his plans, Wonder Woman is left with no option but to kill him.

The sequel will once again see Gal Gadot as the Amazonian princess Diana and also a revival of Steve Trevor, her mortal romantic interest in the film played by Chris Pine. Kristen Wiig has been roped in to play the villain Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 will release in cinemas on 1 November, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 20:04 PM