The American animated television series South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is a show that involves lots of misadventures and misdemeanors. The one thing that drives the show is fearlessness, coupled with smart frivolousness. In the second installment of Season 26, they have taken jagged jibes at the current hot topic of the world- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Royal couple has been in the news for months due to its strained relationship with the Royal family ever since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020. And Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has the details of the fraught relationship and things turned nasty after a point. There could be a possible reconciliation in future that continues to hang in the balance.

The Royal yet subtle dig

South Park makes fun of Harry and Meghan. As usual, they get it spot on. 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/JURRIgHvsF — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) February 16, 2023

The name of the episode of South Park was The Worldwide Privacy Tour. The Prince of Canada and his wife visit the South Park under the pretext of reclusiveness and solace. There are references to their attempt to lead a private life, details of the same in their interaction with the media, and the memoir gets a mention too. Here, it’s called Waaaagh. Spare the joke. No puns here.

“Some people might say that your Instagram-loving wife actually doesn’t want her privacy,” the Good Morning Canada host says after claiming that the Markle clone embraces her celebrity life. In another scene, Kyle Broflovski says: “I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They’re everywhere.” Eric Cartman replies: “We don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

The couple is yet to react on the episode.

The pregnancy rumors

According to media reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to announce that they are expecting a third child on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The couple has two kids called Archie and Lilibet.

A couple of years ago, they decided to announce on the same date that they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021. It has to be noted that Valentine’s Day is a special date for Harry, as his late mother, Princess Diana, had also announced her pregnancy on February 14 back in 1984.

