While Part 1 of Money Heist final season will release on Netflix on 3 September, Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will release Bhoot Police on 17 September.

Netflix

3 September

La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5: Volume 1

The official synopsis of Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 reads: “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

The final season will be released in two volumes, with the first part launching on 3 September and the second on 3 December.

(Also read on Firstpost - The Money Heist phenomenon: Decoding how Netflix’s Spanish drama became a global favourite)

7 September

On the Verge

Oscar-nominated Julie Delpy is writing, executive producing, and starring in the Los Angeles-set ensemble half-hour series, a co-production between Netflix and Canal Plus. "Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress, and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises," reads the official description.

8 September

Into the Night: Season 2

Into the Night series revolves around a group of people whose plane is hijacked by a former NATO soldier who demands an early take-off. The handful of people in the aircraft became some of the survivors of a deadly global event that results from exposure to sunlight. The global catastrophe kills all the living organisms during the day, and now, the survivors must do anything to keep the sun behind them.

9 September

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Produced by Kenya Barris and Jason Perez of Black-ish fame, the docu will detail the “extraordinary story behind the friendship — and the ultimate falling out — of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century” with interviews from their family members and never-before-seen footage.

10 September

Lucifer: The Final Season

The final season of Lucifer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.

11 September

Tughlaq Durbar

Netflix has released the trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s political drama Tughlaq Durbar. The film also marks Sethupathi’s second collaboration with Parthiban. The duo previously shared screen space in Vignesh Shivan’s hit comedy-drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film also stars Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

Delhiprasad Deenadayalan is making his directorial debut with the film.

14 September

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

Netflix is set to release its third entry in the survival series from Bear Grylls, You Vs. Wild. Titled You vs. Wild: Out Cold, it will have you guiding Grylls through treacherous environments using Netflix’s interactive technology which is available on most devices. "After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure," states a press release.

15 September

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Crime Stories: India Detectives follows police in the city of Bangalore as they set about trying to solve four major crimes. These crimes include someone alerting the police to a murder in their neighbour’s house, and the case of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl called Ramya who has gone missing.

17 September

Ankahi Kahaniyan

Ankahi Kahaniyan is an anthology chronicling “three unheard and untold tales of love," directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary respectively. It stars an ensemble of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru, and Delzad Hiwale. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicon Entertainment, which also co-produced Netflix India's Ghost Stories and Lust Stories, and Bombay Talkies.

23 September

Kota Factory Season 2

The second season of The Viral Fever's (TVF) show on the coaching industry will see Jeetendra Kumar reprise his popular role of Jeetu Bhaiya.

24 September

Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass is set in the small community of Crocket Island, where a disgraced former resident (played by Zack Gilford), returns to find a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater), who has brought with him strange and unexplainable miracles.

Amazon Prime Video

3 September

Cinderella

Based as a modern take on the fairytale, Cinderella marks the acting debut of singer Camila Cabello. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the film also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, John Mulaney, Maddie Baillio, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, James Corden, Charlotte Spencer, and Romesh Ranganathan in important roles.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictional retelling of the horrors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from the perspective of the medical fraternity. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the Amazon Prime Video India series aims to pay tribute to the frontline heroes who saved many lives during the terror attacks. The series has an ensemble cast of Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi.

10 September

Tuck Jagdish

Nani’s film Tuck Jagadish will premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on 10 September, coinciding with the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Telugu-language family drama is directed by Shiva Nirvana, and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. The movie was initially slated to release in April but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 . Tuck Jagadish also features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

17 September

Bhoot Police

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as ghostbusters, who did not really believe in ghosts until one day, they actually encounter a spooky spirit. Their lives turn upside down when Yami Gautam's character tells them about an evil spirit living in a small town in the mountains. Later, the trio is joined by Jacqueline Fernandez's character, and they embark on a spooky yet hilarious journey to ward off the ghost.

Maestro

The official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun, it is directed by Melapaka Gandhi, and produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner Sreshth Movies. The original Hindi film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, saw Ayushmann Khurrana as a piano player, pretending to be visually impaired, caught up in a chase after he witnesses the murder of a former film actor. The film also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte. In the Telugu remake, Nithiin takes over from Khurrana, and Tamannaah will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s role from the original.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi, the multilingual horror comedy will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Primarily shot in Jaipur, Annabelle Sethupathi will see Pannu return to Tamil cinema two years after Game Over.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

1 September

Dug Days

Dug Days is a new spin-off series to the Pixar film, Up. The original 2009 Oscar-winning film featured the lovable dog, Dug, whose high-tech collar was able to translate his thoughts into verbal speech. The series will also feature his human counterparts, Carl and Russell. Voiced by Up co-writer/co-director Bob Peterson, Dug Days will feature the popular talking dog obtaining new experiences for the first time since leaving Paradise Falls.

3 September

Black Widow

Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role, and Florence Pugh in a supporting role, Black Widow was initially scheduled to release globally only in theatres. However, the coronavirus pandemic shutdown resulted in it releasing simultaneously in US theatres and the parent production house's streaming platform Disney+. While that resulted in Johanssson suing Disney for breach of contract, the film is finally releasing in India, only digitally on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

8 September

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the medical series Doogie Howser, M.D., follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and family and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

Zee5

3 September

Helmet

Helmet, featuring Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma, is backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Morea's DM Movies. According to a statement from the streamer, Helmet is an exploration of small-town naivety, and offers "insight into a milieu where even accessing a birth-control device is wrought with multiple social challenges and psychological hang-ups."

10 September

Dikkiloona

Billed as a science-fiction comedy, the Tamil film is directed by Karthik Yogi, and stars Santhanam, Anagha, and Shirin Kanchwala, with Yogi Babu, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendran, and Anandaraj in supporting roles.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

"Directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, and is about a young man, Sintoo (Jassie Gill), who falls in love with Sonam Gupta (Jyoti), and the story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events," the official summary of the film read.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor Surbhi Jyoti, who is paired opposite Punjabi actor Jassie Gill. Surekha Sikri, who died in July at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest, will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, and Atul Shrivastava.

15 September

Pavitra Rishta..It’s never too late

Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate pic.twitter.com/ZLSpdN4teQ — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 28, 2021

The promo of the new season of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, sees Sheikh as Manav, previously played by late Sushant Singh Rajput, and Ankita Lokhande reprise her role as Archana.

Pavitra Rishta 2 will be produced by actor-producer Bhairavi Raichura. The series will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days, following which it will also be available on ALTBalaji, reports The Indian Express.

Break Point

Early last week, ZEE5 unveiled the first look of non-fiction series Break Point, based on the lives of tennis champions Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Helmed by filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the seven-part series traces the on and off-court partnership between the two Indian tennis legends. Nicknamed the "Indian Express," Paes and Bhupathi played together from 1994 to 2006, and reunited for their second stint from 2008 to 2011. The two also had a public fallout but they have put that behind them.

Apple TV+

17 September

The Morning Show Season 2

Season 2 finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Resse Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything, and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden, with Hassan Minhaj as a new entrant.

Foundation - 24 September

Based on Isaac Asimov's book series of the same name, Foundation revolves around the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Jared Harris will be seen as Hari Seldon, a math genius who predicts the demise of the empire, while Lee Pace will portray the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. Indian actor Kubbra Sait plays the role of Phara, a Seldon supporter, in the series.

Voot Select

8 September

Candy

Voot released the trailer of Richa Chadha and Ronit Bose Roy series Candy. Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Candy features the Udaan actor as a teacher while Chadha plays the role of a police officer. The drama series is being touted as an "amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition, murder mystery and a lot more", according to a press release from Voot.

Candy is produced by Optimystix Entertainment.