Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi film to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex
The multilingual horror comedy, Annabelle Sethupathi, will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on 17 September.
Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi's multilingual feature film Annabelle Sethupathy is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex on 17 September.
Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks Pannu's first collaboration with Sethupathy, known for critically-acclaimed movies like Super Deluxe, Aandavan Kattalai, Master, and Vikram Vedha.
The Haseen Dillruba star took to Twitter and Instagram, and shared the release date announcement. Annabelle Sethupathy will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Check out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post
Sethupathi also posted the first look poster and release date of the film on Instagram. Check out Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram post
View this post on Instagram
The film is reportedly a horror comedy, featuring both Pannu and Sethupathi, 43, in dual roles.
Anabelle Sethupathi is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram, and was primarily shot in Jaipur.
With inputs from Press Trust of India.
